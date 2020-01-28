Lakers Legend Forever UCentralJanuary 28, 2020 5:00 pm In this June 21, 2010, file photo, holding the NBA championship trophy, Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant flashes the victory sign during a parade in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) In this June 7, 2009, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) This July 14, 2016 file photo shows Vanessa Bryant, clockwise from left, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Bryant at the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) In this April 13, 2016 file photo Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant acknowledges fans after the last NBA basketball game of his career against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file) Final voice communication from tower to the helicopter. Alicia Keys, second left, and members of Boys II Men, from left, Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, sing “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” during a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, seen on screen, at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) This Feb. 1, 2018, photo shows a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter (N72EX) at Van Nuys Airport in Van Nuys, Calif. NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and several others are dead after their helicopter, shown in this February 2018 photo, went down in Southern California. The chopper crashed Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman) Flight path over the final minutes of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter that crashed in near Calabasas, California killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers. It is unclear why the helicopter turned a sharp left after gaining altitude. According to Flightradar 24, the helicopter was traveling at 153 knots upon impact. A body is moved from the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) Investigators work the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Share This