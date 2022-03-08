Krottinger Gallery continues ‘Curating for Equity’

Krottinger Gallery, located at the UCO College of Fine Arts and Design building, will continue its three-month long campaign “Curating for Equity” through April.

February focused on Black History Month, March highlighted women in design, and April will focus on environmental justice.

Though February has concluded, there is much more for students to look forward to until the end of April for students interested in locally made pieces of artwork. The Melton Gallery also concluded “The Midnight Garden” last week. The Women’s History Month exhibition will soon be installed at the Krottinger Gallery.

“‘Curating for Equity’ is a part of a series of three student-centered exhibitions that celebrate the BIPOC designers and artists,” said Veronica Cianfrano, gallery director at the Melton Gallery. “The deadline has passed to submit work for the Women’s History Month Exhibition but it’s not too late to submit for our next exhibition in April. The theme for April is Environmental Justice,”

BIPOC is a term used to describe Black, indigenous, and people of color. Krottinger Gallery is dedicated to promoting diverse artists and artwork. Fourteen students have submitted their work towards the theme of women in design taking place this month. According to Cianfrano, this is the largest number of submissions the gallery has seen.

Cianfrano explained the process behind submitting artwork towards the theme of environmental justice.

“A digital image/PDF of your own original design, poster or artwork sized no larger than 18 by 24 inches. We will be printing the digital files you submit here for display, so please make sure they are high resolution files or images,” she said. “Please title your files with your name and create a word document that contains a one to two paragraph explanation of the piece you are submitting with its connection to the theme of the exhibition. Please include your name, title of the piece, email address, and major at the top of this document.” Krottinger Gallery is located on the first floor of Mitchell Hall on campus. The deadline to submit work for the environmental justice theme will be at noon on March 10. For more information, please visit .uco.edu/cfad/melton-gallery.