Kobey Stevens has an unstoppable Saturday night

UCO’s star senior defensive back Kobey Stephens has come a long way from his beginnings in the small town of Wewoka, Oklahoma, breaking records after blazing the ball downfield for two touchdowns in last Saturday’s game against Langston.

Safety Kobey Stephens (3) scores off a 90 yard punt return. (ANDREA VASQUEZ/THE VISTA)

The touchdowns came from an opening kickoff return and a 90-yard punt return. The punt return is tied for the stadium record, and he has likely become the first player in UCO history to score off a kick and punt return in the same game.

Stephens played football at Wewoka High School with teams of about 30 players. “It’s just a real big part of our community down there in Wewoka. Small town, graduated 34, it was just the normal to play football. My family, my brother did it, he went to college for it.” said Stephens. “I really just knew it was a way out of Wewoka.”

Stephens dominated all sides of the ball on his small-town high school team, playing quarterback, kicker, and safety. He had a few offers, including Division I right before signing day. Stephens said UCO felt like home and that when staff and compliance coordinators reached out to him, it made UCO stick out among his many options.

Moving from Wewoka to Edmond has helped him realize all the possibilities, said Stephens. “I learned that it’s bigger than just football,” he said. “There’s so much more to life than just living in a certain cycle everyday, waking up doing the same things in a small town.”

Stephens is a true senior who has been nothing but consistent throughout his career with the Bronchos, playing in all 33 games since his freshman year and being named Third Team All-MIAA his sophomore year. “It sounds cliche, but like, 24/7 it’s either school, football or work really, working on myself,” said Stephens.

After his graduation in the spring, Stephens plans to use his business management major and minor in human resources to work in management.

“I worked up here at State Farm my freshman year with one of my old coaches. That’s a door opening right there,” said Stephens. “But really I just want to introduce myself into the business world and find out what I really love to do.”

Kobey Stephens celebrates his 90 yard punt return touchdown. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA)

Stephens said he is looking to finish his UCO career with a conference championship and do what’s best for the team.

“Last year. We have a bunch of seniors on the team,” said Stephens. “Just enjoy it. Take in the moments.”