Kappa Sigma Preps Bathtub for Military Heroes Campaign Fundraiser

If you were by Ayers Kitchen today around noon you may have seen something odd. Members of the Kappa Pi chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity were painting a bathtub on the lawn in order to prepare for a philanthropy event. The event which takes place Saturday will have members of the fraternity push the bathtub to Oklahoma City University’s chapter of the fraternity. Kappa Pi chapter President Cameron Orr says that bringing back this tradition is something the fraternity take’s pride in. All proceeds from this event go towards the fraternity’s Military Heroes Campaign which spans nationwide. The mission of the campaign is to provide ongoing support for military veterans and their families.