Kaleidoscope Dance preps for performance

Kaleidoscope dancers at UCO in rehearsal for opening night of Kaleidoscope on Friday at Mitchell Hall Theater. (Provided/Savana McCabe).

The UCO Dance department presents Kaleidoscope Dance Company in concert at Mitchell Hall Theater on Friday.

The performance will showcase two different teams, Kaleidoscope Dance and Kaleidoscope Dance 2, the junior team, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The concert offers limited in-person seating and patrons are required to wear a mask, according to UCO Dance. Walk-up tickets will not be available, attendees must purchase tickets in advance at uco.edu/cfad/mitchell-hall/tickets, or a discounted virtual option is available for purchase at centralconnection.org/dance.

The performances are choreographed by UCO Dance faculty: Hui Cha Poos, Alana Murray, Robyn Pasternack, Kim Loveridge and Artistic Director Tina Kambour with guest artists Tiffanie Carson, Christian Von Howard and Chris Norad.

The Dancers have been working year-round to perform various styles of dance numbers.

Gable Couch, a dance performance major said, “This past summer, KD worked with Christian Von Howard to create a piece titled ‘I See You,’ which is the opening number of our show. Two weeks ago, Tiffanie Carson came to the Dance Department to teach classes and set a work of hers on Kaleidoscope called ‘On the Periphery.’ We have been working diligently to make sure we are performance ready.

“In addition to our Kaleidoscope pieces, the current KD2 company is performing new work by Hui Cha Poos and Kim Loveridge that they have been working on all semester, as well. This show has a variety of styles including modern, jazz, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop and aerial. There truly is something for everyone in the audience.”

The performers have been taking additional precautions in rehearsals due to COVID-19.

“We take extra cleaning measures, keep as much distance as we can between running dances, avoid partner work in dances, and take breathing breaks outside the building if we need,” Couch said. “Dancing in masks for up to 10 hours a day has been a challenge, but all of us in the company are pretty well adjusted by now.”

The dancers have been rehearsing since January, including Zoom rehearsals during the two-week ice storm, Couch said.

Kaleidoscope Dance Company gives UCO students the opportunity to work as professional dancers.

“Being on Kaleidoscope is a lot like being on a professional dance company. We endure rehearsals and performances similar to the pros,” Savana McCabe, dance performance major, said.

“Kaleidoscope has given me the opportunities to grow in my dance technique, further my rehearsal experience, work closely with guest artists, expand my choreography abilities, and perform.

“Specifically, with our upcoming show, I have the opportunity to work and perform in Mitchell Hall with amazing lighting, set and costume designers.”

Kaleidoscope is UCO’s touring dance company that performs at college dance festivals, Oklahoma outreach programs at elementary and high schools, and out-of-state performances. But, it looks different this year.

“With COVID, it has really dampened our opportunities to tour but we’re hoping to get back to it soon,” McCabe said. “Usually in the spring we would be traveling to the American College Dance Association Festival, but it has been cancelled for this year.”

Though Kaleidoscope will end after this weekend, patrons can attend UCO Dance’s senior capstone showcase in May.