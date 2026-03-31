In Photos: UCO Baseball vs Fort Hayes State Hunter GeorgeMarch 31, 2026 5:37 pm UCO’s Baseball players meet to pray before the start of the game. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Colton Ayers runs towards the dugout to get ready for the game. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Colton Ayers goes for a bunt and gets it to move the player on base. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Danny Satterlee waits for the pitch calls and prepares to throw it. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO baseball player swings and gets a hit to start the inning off hot. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Danny Satterlee throws a pitch in hopes of getting the Fort Hayes batter out. (Hunter George/ The Vista) Fort Hayes runner looks at UCO’s Danny Satterlee, deciding whether to go back to second base or not. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Wyatt Yetter slides back to first base before he can get thrown out. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Elijah Alexander slides towards second base in hope of not getting thrown out. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Drake Lee prepares to catch the ball in hopes of getting the runner on first base out. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Cade Mills returns to the dugout after his pop fly ball gets caught. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Danny Satterlee prepares to throw a pitch to start the inning. (Hunter George/ The Vista) Share This