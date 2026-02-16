In Photos: UCO Baseball vs CCU Friday Hunter GeorgeFebruary 16, 2026 2:21 pm UCO’s Caleb Castle swings his bat and gets a hit against the CCU pitcher. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Drake Lee celebrates with his team at home plate after hitting a home run. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO pitcher Mylan Childers throws a pitch in hopes of ending the game. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Elijah Alexander slides into second base after his teammate gets a hit. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Kade Shelton makes the right call and doesn’t swing at the pitch coming his way, causing a ball. (Hunter George/ The Vista) Haden O’Toole and Drake Lee from UCO celebrate Lee’s home run. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO baseball player looks toward the pitcher from CCU, debating on stealing. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO pitcher Danny Satterlee runs into the dugout, greeted by his teammates after a good inning. (Hunter George/ The Vista) Before the inning starts, UCO meets on the mound. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Wyatt Yetter runs to steal second base as the CCU pitcher throws. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO’s Michael Lopez throws a pitch. (Hunter George/ The Vista) UCO won this game 7-4 Share This