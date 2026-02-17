In Photos: How UCO Celebrated Lunar New Year Rylee TownsendFebruary 17, 2026 10:12 am Molly Huang rehearses before the performance on Thursday, Jan 22nd, 2026, at Hamilton Field House, Edmond, Oklahoma. Huang is a member of the Share and Grow Association Dancing Moms, who performed traditional Chinese dance at the University of Central Oklahoma Lunar New Year Festival. (Rylee Townsend/The Vista) Molly Huang, left, and Lisa Li speak to Li’s mother in China before their performance at the University of Central Oklahoma Asian American Student Association’s Lunar New Year Festival on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla. Huang and Li are members of the Share and Grow Association Dancing Moms, which shares Chinese culture through dance. Grace Duggan, Rainee Million, Kadie Taylor, Erin Yoo, and Jessie Zhang perform at the University of Central Oklahoma's Asian American Student Association's Lunar New Year Festival on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla. The Hydra Dance Team is a hip-hop-focused group associated with Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. (Rylee Townsend/The Vista) Rainee Million, Grace Duggan, Kadie Taylor, Jessie Zhang, and Erin Yoo perform at the University of Central Oklahoma's Asian American Student Association's Lunar New Year Festival on Jan. 22 (Rylee Townsend/The Vista) Levana Dewayani, Yana Son, and Teena Varghese perform at the University of Central Oklahoma's Asian American Student Association's Lunar New Year Festival on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla. Their group, LYT, is a K-pop dance group composed of University of Central Oklahoma students. (Rylee Townsend/The Vista) Kapwa OKC member Joy Schulke performs at the University of Central Oklahoma's Asian American Student Association's Lunar New Year Festival on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla. Kapwa OKC is a dance group that performs traditional Filipino dances to share culture (Rylee Townsend/The Vista) The University of Central Oklahoma Martial Arts Club demonstrates martial arts techniques at the University of Central Oklahoma's Asian American Student Association's Lunar New Year Festival on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla. The UCO Martial Arts Club is composed of UCO students and open to all regardless of experience (Rylee Townsend/The Vista) Dear Daisy members, Robyn Ardery, Lyssa Cox Druin, and Paola Lazo Burciaga perform at the University of Central Oklahoma's Asian American Student Association's Lunar New Year Festival on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla. The group Dear Daisy is an independent all-girls group that produces original songs and choreography focusing on the dance-pop genre (Rylee Townsend/The Vista) Maria Krey Gibson, Cassie Fluitt, Andrew McGuire, Eileen McGuire, and Joy Schulke perform at the University of Central Oklahoma's Asian American Student Association's Lunar New Year Festival on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla. Kapwa OKC is a dance group that performs traditional Filipino dances to share culture. (Rylee Townsend/The Vista) ORA members Dew, Ari, Chanel, and Kendra (no last names given) perform at the University of Central Oklahoma's Asian American Student Association's Lunar New Year Festival on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla. ORA is a dance group that is hip-hop-based with a K-pop influence (Rylee Townsend/The Vista)