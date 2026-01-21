Search

In Photos: Free America Walkout

Cameron Estes Cameron EstesJanuary 21, 2026 4:57 pm

Tuesday, Jan. 20, people marched in downtown Oklahoma City for the national Free America Walkout.

Protestors holding signs saying “Abolish ICE” and “Free America,” Jan. 20(Cameron Estes/The Vista)
In a crowd of protesters, a poster of an upside-down American Flag with the words “Free America” stands out, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Free America protestors march into Scissortail Park Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Crowd of protestors marching towards Scissortail Park in downtown OKC, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Woman holding a sign that reads “We Walk Away From fascism,” Jan 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Masked person holding a sign that reads “Obedience is not Patriotism” with the I, c, and e in Obedience underlined, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/ The Vista)
Two people hold a sign that has a quote from William Wilberforce, reading, ” A private faith that does not act in the face of oppression is no faith at all,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Woman holds sign that reads, “Empathy over Empire,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Protestor holds a sign that reads, “So much wrong!!! So little cardboard,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Crowd of protestors holding signs, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
A person holds a sign that reads, “MAGA hates freedom,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
A Person holds a sign in a large crowd that reads,” The people demand ICE out,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Two women stand and hold a sign that reads “ICE is now the Gestapo,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Man holds the Mexican flag as he marches during the Free America walkout, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
High school student speaks at the Free America Rally in Scissortail Park, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Nicole Maldonado, the organizing manager for ACLU of Oklahoma, speaks at Free America Rally, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
Woman holds sign that reads, “Trump’s evil, ICE Killed good, Impeach Trump,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
A sign that shows a crossed-out swastika, a hate symbol that is associated with Nazism. The sign means to convey that the protester is anti-Nazi, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)
A protester wears a hat with a pin that has the word Trump crossed out. The pin means to convey that the protestor is anti-Trump, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)

Share This