In Photos: Free America Walkout

Tuesday, Jan. 20, people marched in downtown Oklahoma City for the national Free America Walkout.

Protestors holding signs saying “Abolish ICE” and “Free America,” Jan. 20(Cameron Estes/The Vista) In a crowd of protesters, a poster of an upside-down American Flag with the words “Free America” stands out, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista) Crowd of protestors marching towards Scissortail Park in downtown OKC, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)

Woman holding a sign that reads “We Walk Away From fascism,” Jan 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista) Masked person holding a sign that reads “Obedience is not Patriotism” with the I, c, and e in Obedience underlined, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/ The Vista) Two people hold a sign that has a quote from William Wilberforce, reading, ” A private faith that does not act in the face of oppression is no faith at all,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)

Woman holds sign that reads, “Empathy over Empire,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista) Protestor holds a sign that reads, “So much wrong!!! So little cardboard,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista) Crowd of protestors holding signs, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)

A person holds a sign that reads, “MAGA hates freedom,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista) A Person holds a sign in a large crowd that reads,” The people demand ICE out,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)

Two women stand and hold a sign that reads “ICE is now the Gestapo,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista) Man holds the Mexican flag as he marches during the Free America walkout, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista) High school student speaks at the Free America Rally in Scissortail Park, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)

Nicole Maldonado, the organizing manager for ACLU of Oklahoma, speaks at Free America Rally, Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista) Woman holds sign that reads, “Trump’s evil, ICE Killed good, Impeach Trump,” Jan. 20 (Cameron Estes/The Vista)