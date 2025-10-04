Search

In Photos: Criminal Justice day at UCO

Jadyn Pruitt Jadyn PruittOctober 4, 2025 11:27 am
Group sits in the back of rescue truck(JADYN PRUITT/ THE VISTA)
Helicopter lands at Criminal Justice Day (JADYN PRUITT/ THE VISTA)
K9 unit gets pets from student(JADYN PRUITT/ THE VISTA)
President Todd Lamb talks to the students before criminal justice day(JADYN PRUITT/ THE VISTA)
Officer fist bumps child (JADYN PRUITT/ THE VISTA)
Army talks to students(JADYN PRUITT/ THE VISTA)
A child learns about the helicopter from a pilot(JADYN PRUITT/ THE VISTA)
Recruiter talks to students (JADYN PRUITT/ THE VISTA)
