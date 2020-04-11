In Case You Missed It: List of UCO Events Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus

From left, Brianna Stevens, Aubrie Crook, and Maynard Smith host a bake sale on February 10, 2020 in support of the Big Pink Volleyball event. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, all university events have been postponed or cancelled for the foreseeable future. (Bailey Bussell/The Vista)

Novel coronavirus has affected everyday life across the world, canceling and postponing events globally, nationwide, locally and here on campus. All events on campus have been either postponed or canceled through May 31, 2020. Here is a list of some on-campus events currently being rescheduled or happening alternatively.

College of Education and Professional Studies

Inez Miller Conference on Communication Sciences and Disorders: Originally scheduled for April 4, the Speech-Language Pathology program said that they will host their annual conference at a later date. The conference is designed to provide opportunities for Speech-Language Pathology professionals to continue their education. The event is held in honor of Mrs. Inez Miller, a former Oklahoma teacher, who experienced hearing loss in her later years. Her gifts to the UCO Foundation support the UCO Inez Miller Endowed Chair, student scholarships, graduate research assistants and the Inez Miller Conference.

College of Liberal Arts

College of Liberal Arts Symposium: Originally scheduled for April 1, the College of Liberal Arts will announce a new date on social media when it is determined. The annual Liberal Arts Symposium offers opportunities to hear from students and experts in poetry, science fiction, photography, philosophy and a variety of other topics.

Denice Frohman Poetry Event: Originally scheduled for April 7, this event is postponed with more details to come at a later date.

College of Mathematics and Science

College of Mathematics and Science Tri-Center Symposium: Originally scheduled for March 26, the symposium is now postponed, with details to come later. The symposium showcases student research posters from the college’s three research centers: the Center for Wildlife Forensics and Conservation Studies, the Center for Interdisciplinary Biomedical Education and Research and the Center for Research and Education in Interdisciplinary Computation.

College of Fine Arts and Design

Texas Tour Bus: Originally scheduled for March 24, the Texas Tour Bus will be rescheduled and announced later.

The ADDY Winner Opening Reception: Originally scheduled for March 26 in the Melton Gallery, the ADDY Winner Opening Reception is looking to reschedule to a later date. The ADDY Awards are the advertising industry’s largest competition. The Student ADDY Awards are a three-tier national competition sponsored by the American Advertising Federation and National Ad 2. The awards recognize creative excellence by students.

High School Open Figure Drawing: Originally scheduled for April 1, this event is now being rescheduled for a later date.

Office of Global Affairs

Mr. and Miss UCO International Pageant: Originally scheduled for March 27, the pageant is being postponed for a later date. At the event, the UCO International Student Council crowns the next king and queen of UCO international royalty, and support the contestants as they represent their unique cultures from all around the world.

Office of Global Affairs Weekly Town Hall: Due to COVID-19, the Office of Global Affairs will now host weekly town hall meetings via Zoom.

Office of Diversity and Inclusion

ODI Graduation Celebration, Native American Grad Celebration: The celebration, originally scheduled for April 22, is postponed to a later date, with more details to be determined. The event will honor, recognize and celebrate Native American students who successfully complete an undergraduate or graduate degree from Central this spring.

ODI Graduation Celebration, Black Grad Celebration: Originally scheduled for May 3, is now postponed. The UCO African American Faculty and Staff Association and the UCO Black Student Association will host a congratulatory celebration for students graduating. This event is meant to honor, recognize and celebrate black or African students who will graduate from UCO this spring.

Black Male Summit: Originally scheduled for March 24, the summit is now rescheduled for Nov. 17. The Black Male Summit is for high school and college students. Students at the conference will become committed to personal, academic and professional development. The conference will feature nontraditional, interactive presentations. The presentations will discuss topics on black male masculinity, community policing, the school-to-prison pipeline, higher education, hip-hop education, sports and social justice, voting and politics, in addition to K-12 resources and education.

Debate Night – Quarantine Edition: Due to COVID-19 canceling all campus events until May 31, the Black Student Association will now host a weekly debate night for students to join every Sunday at 7 p.m. on their Instagram @ucobsa.

Student Engagement

Mr. Central: Originally scheduled for April 8, the Mr. Central Pageant is now looking to host a virtual event with details to be determined.

Campus Leadership Awards: Originally scheduled for April 9, Student Engagement will now host its annual Campus Leadership Awards virtually via the Student Engagement Facebook page.