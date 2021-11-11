Ice Skating returns on Friday in time for the holidays

Two local ice skating rinks in Edmond and Oklahoma City will open for the season on Friday.

This year will be the Myriad Gardens’ rink’s 10th season, Leslie Spears, director of marketing and communications for the Gardens, said in a press release.

There will be “seasonal food and beverage offerings” available at the Oklahoma City rink, Spears said.

The Myriad Gardens’ 5,500 square foot indoor rink holds admission at $14 per person which includes the price of rental skates. The outdoor rink at Mitch Park also has $14 general admission but a reduced rate of $10 for children under 5.

The rink in Edmond is located in Mitch Park next to the silo.

Masks are encouraged at both locations.

Mitch Park’s rink closes on Jan. 3, 2022, while the Myriad’s rink will stay open until Jan. 30. These closing dates are right before the Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to begin in Beijing on Feb. 4, 2022.

Hours are posted on both websites and both rinks will have special hours for the holidays as well.

For less expensive admission to the Myriad Gardens’ Rink, students may consider purchasing a garden membership. The student membership is $20 for a year, and members get free skate rentals as well as a discounted entrance rate of $10 to the ice skating rink. Also included is free admission for one adult to the Crystal Conservatory, which is closed until Fall 2022 for renovations.

In addition to these, the Blazers Ice Centre is another public ice skating rink that is open year-round, located at the junction of I-35 and I-240. “Learn to skate” classes are offered here as well. Admission is $12 “with or without skates” according to the Blazers website.

More information can be found at https://downtownindecember.com/devon-ice-rink/, https://www.edmondicerink.com/, and https://blazersicecentre.com/.