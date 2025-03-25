The Student Programming Board kicked off I Heart Central Week on Monday, March 24 by handing out free t-shirts at the blue tent to anyone who donated clothing.

The organization will be hosting a number of Wizard of Oz themes throughout the rest of this week.

On Tuesday, students will be able to see a double feature showing off the Wizard of Oz and Wicked at Plunkett Park from 7-11 p.m.

Students can be instructed in goat yoga from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday on Buddy’s Lawn, and Galinda’s big pink volleyball tournament will occur in the Wellness Center from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday as well.

On Thursday Oklahoma City artist CJ the Troll will be instructing students on drag makeup and drag history. Makeup will be provided but students can bring their own if they wish.

A silent disco will be held Thursday evening from 7-10 p.m. There are even more events planned and featured on SPB’s social media.