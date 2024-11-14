How to constructively deal with post-election feelings

The 2024 presidential election has proven to be a time of high emotions for the American population. Many young Americans have been left feeling stressed and confused about the future. These high emotions are often transferred into unproductive actions that negatively benefit those around them.

Hotline phone calls saw an increase in calls post-General Election last week. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA)

One step to constructively using your feelings is to participate in your community. Instead of negatively participating in verbal arguments or doom scrolling, take time to focus on being present in a community, whether that be your group of friends or even the UCO community. Perhaps consider going to a campus event or volunteering with a group of friends. Unlike large-scale general elections, getting involved in these smaller-scale spaces provides the best opportunities to have your voice heard and your work seen. Furthermore, spending time with your community will help ground you in what is under your control. In an article by CBS News, psychologist and president of The Chicago School, Dr. Michele Nealon states that “focusing on what you can influence can ease stress and bring back a sense of control and purpose.”

Open-minded discussion is an invaluable part of constructively using your emotions. Students at universities across the country have taken the initiative to deal with their post-election feelings through an open discussion forum. The University of Portland is holding a class called “Democracy and Diversity” that focuses on constructive dialogue about the current American political system. The class strives to not point fingers, but rather open up a conversation that questions the beliefs of both sides of the political spectrum. This type of discussion allows for critical discussion about the future instead of looking at worst-case-scenarios. Participating in these discussions is very important in building a supportive and inclusive community.

Finally, remember to be present and extend empathy to yourself and those around you, including those that have different views to your own. Understand that you will never know that the future holds so try to be present in the moment and not to catastrophize events. Dr. Judson Brewer, director of research at the Mindfulness Center at Brown University, states that “By tuning into the present moment, individuals can avoid spiraling into future-oriented worry,” the kind of worry that contributes to large amounts of anxiety. Take time to put the endless news cycle away and be present with those around you.

If you are feeling an overwhelming amount of stress, consider visiting the UCO Counseling Center. This on-campus service provides individual counseling that can help manage anxiety and the daily stress of life. They also offer group counseling on different topics that provide a supportive community for those dealing with similar struggles. They also offer Calming Central on the fourth floor of the Nigh University Center, a calming space that provides relaxation activities meant to help students de-stress.