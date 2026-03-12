How Lack of Food Insecurity Knowledge Impacts UCO Students and Oklahomans

As the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program changes take effect, University of Central Oklahoma students and residents are reconsidering their shopping expenses and seeking support from the university and other sources.

SNAP, also known as the Food Stamp Program, helps people in Oklahoma and across the nation purchase groceries.

Kyra Beer of the Sustainability Center at UCO notes, “If you make below a certain income, or you have dependents and you make below a certain income, you can sign up for SNAP, and it essentially helps you buy food.”

SNAP covers most necessary foods but excludes hot prepared meals, alcohol, tobacco, and non-food items. Baby formula can be purchased using SNAP or the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

The recent changes to the SNAP program regarding the types of food that can be purchased have been made in Oklahoma, focusing on sweetened beverages. Beer states, “The recent changes only affect the list of sweets and different drinks. What has surprised me somewhat is that sweet tea is included, but cookies, cake, and ice cream are still available for purchase.”

She goes on to say, “The recent changes are really about limiting the use of taxpayer dollars to purchase soda pop and other sweetened beverages. Food insecurity is not just about listing off these different types of beverages or sweets; there are many other issues within the state of Oklahoma.”

A significant challenge recognized is the food deserts. This refers to areas or places in the state where individuals may be far from full-service grocery stores and forced to buy food from gas stations or corner stores.

Beer states, “Oklahoma has a substantial number of food deserts. Sometimes the only access to food is from a gas station.”

This makes it difficult for individuals to buy fresh food and other healthy products, as prices in corner stores and gas stations are often high. Beer refers to this as the “poverty tax,” which affects individuals in poor neighborhoods by making them pay more for food because they are far from the nearest grocery store.

Beer, a single mother of three and full-time student, uses the SNAP program and has learned to balance her responsibilities by budgeting food and extending benefits for the month.

“We rely on our SNAP benefits. I received guidance from several people during the application process on how to optimize their use, which has helped me learn to cook, store food, and prepare meals so that the funds last the entire month,” Beer explained. However, she noted that many individuals lack this guidance when they first use the program.

Beer promotes more encompassing solutions that focus on providing healthier food at an affordable cost rather than limiting purchases of particular products. Beer argues that improving access to healthier food across Oklahoma may yield greater health benefits than limiting a few products.

Within UCO, there are various programs to help alleviate food insecurity among its students. Beer explains that the Sustainability Center assists with housing supplies for Bronco Bites, a program that donates pre-cooked meals that can be easily microwaved.

It also helps alleviate food waste. Food pantries across campus have been set up at various locations, including within the Wellness Center’s Wellness Collective and at the Student Engagement Center, to support student parents with products such as diapers and formula.

Beer explains that although these programs are very important to the university community, they are often not utilized to their full potential due to a lack of awareness of eligibility requirements and hesitation to use them.

“Sometimes we do not recognize when we are food insecure or in need of items,” Beer states, recognizing the presence of stigma. She continues to explain that more support within the community may not only help address food insecurity but also access basic needs.

Beer uses the “curb cut effect” to describe how something created for one group of people can actually help everyone in the population. Providing access to basic hygiene items, diapers, and other basic needs may actually help everyone in the population.

“If you or someone you know in Edmond is struggling with food costs, don’t hesitate to reach out to resources such as Bronco Bites, UCO food pantries, the Parent Pantry, Edmond Mobile Meals, the HOPE Center of Edmond, or affiliates of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma”.

As Beer emphasizes, “increasing awareness and accessibility ensures healthy choices are within everyone’s reach.”