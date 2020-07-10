Heat Alerts Issued Throughout Oklahoma

By Autumn Roberts

EMSA issued the second heat alert for the state’s metro areas after treating several heat-related illnesses. Stay hydrated and cool by pre-hydrating before going outside, wearing light colors and stay in shaded areas.

Oklahoma’s Emergency Medical Services Authority issued Medical Heat Alerts for the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas after being called to numerous heat-related emergencies.

EMSA officials issued the heat alerts via the organization’s social media channels and urged community members to take “extreme caution when going outdoors.”

#EMSA is issuing a Medical Heat Alert this evening with an urgent warning of extreme caution when going outdoors for the #OKC area. EMSA paramedics responded to 5 heat-related emergency calls in the OKC Metro today. EMSA asks everyone to take precautions before going outdoors. — EMSAOK (@EMSAOK) June 30, 2020

Officials provided the following safety tips:

• PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

• Avoid consuming alcohol or caffeine.

• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

• Don’t limit your air conditioning.

• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

• Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including when participating in activities such as walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

These heat alerts are the second round issued by the agency this summer.