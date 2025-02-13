Heart Eyes offers a familiar vibe to the slasher genre

“Heart Eyes” is a Valentine’s Day slasher horror comedy starring Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt. This movie follows a masked serial killer that murders couples on Valentine’s Day. “Heart Eyes” is a fun, but cheesy movie that does not take itself too seriously. This movie will definitely make you laugh, but will also make you cringe from embarrassment because of some of the humor. However, it seems that this is done intentionally and is not meant to be taken as a serious slasher movie.

AMC cups and popcorn at the Quail Springs AMC. (JESSEY KOLLIE/THE VISTA)

While this is a horror comedy, it is also a romantic comedy. There is something in here for everyone. Whether you want a horror movie, a comedy movie, a romance movie or just a fun whodunit there will be something for everyone to enjoy out of this movie. It does feel more like a romantic comedy with a horror side plot.

A lot of the acting is very over the top and unnecessarily dramatic. The acting pulls you out of the movie because it is so unrealistic and goofy.

The conclusion is mostly unsatisfying and predictable. Nothing crazy shocking happens and the movie will not redefine the genre. It is honestly just a movie that will be forgotten about by next year.

“Heart Eyes” has a variety of cast and crew that are no strangers to the horror genre. Mason Gooding starred in the horror slashers “Scream (2022)” and “Scream VI”. Olivia Holt was in the horror comedy “Totally Killer”. Devon Sawa was in a range of horror movies such as “Idle Hands” and “Final Destination” as well as the television series “Chucky”. “Heart Eyes” is written and produced by Christopher Landon who directed “Happy Death Day” and “Freaky”.

Overall, it is an enjoyable fun movie that is lighthearted and will not take much brainpower to watch. It can easily be watched if you just want something light and easy to watch on the horror side but are more interested in a romantic comedy plot over a horror plot.