Head football coach resigns

Nick Bobeck, resigned from his position as head football coach due to family, he said. (Provided/Broncho Sports)

UCO announced on Sunday that Nick Bobeck resigned from his position as head football coach.

In the press release from Broncho Sports, Bobeck said, “You get into coaching for the X’s and O’s and you fall in love with the people and that’s the hardest part of this,” Bobeck said.

“I’ve had some great kids that have come through this program. I’ve enjoyed my time here. I love this university. But I believe this is the best decision for me and my family,” Bobeck said.

In an email response, UCO Director of Athletics Stan Wagnon said that Bobeck wants to spend more time with his family and be a dad to his children.

“Nick poured all he had into leading our football team and bringing together the pieces needed for a winning program,” Wagnon said.

In another email response, UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar said, “Coach Bobeck has been a strong, positive role model for our players during his time at UCO. He has instilled integrity, discipline, and pride in our athletes as they have taken the Broncho name throughout the region. We appreciate all that Coach Bobeck has done here and wish him well as he leaves us.”

The Bronchos football team finished its season on Saturday, losing by one point to Central Missouri. After a year away from the field, the Bronchos finished their 2021 season with a 4-7 record.