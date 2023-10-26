‘HALLoween’ scares up the spirits for campus residents

(THE VISTA/TESS PETERS)

Halloween is coming to UCO’s housing community. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, the Residence Hall Association is throwing an event titled “HALLoween,” in the lobby of West Hall.

“We wanted an event that allows residents to be active in the moment and have fun,” said RHA President Makenzi Hines.

HALLoween will have snacks, games, and costume contests with prizes.

RHA wants to make campus feel more like home for students and they hope this event will allow residents to meet others who have similar interests.

Hines said that they scheduled the event earlier in the evening so that people can still go to other Halloween events after ‘HALLoween.”

RHA focuses on building a community within housing through events. This year, RHA is trying to increase membership and retain current members. This event is one way they are trying to achieve this goal. Hines said she hopes that people have fun at this event and want to join RHA and get involved to throw similar events.

RHA has another fall-themed event planned for November. Students who want to get involved with RHA can attend the next general body meeting at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 in the West Hall lobby. To find more updates about RHA, follow on Instagram @RHAATUCO.