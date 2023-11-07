‘Grab your passport, and her hand:’ Swift goes international

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2023. Swift is releasing her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film on Oct. 13. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello. File)

This week, Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” heads to South America for her first-ever tour appearance in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

While Swift has embarked on numerous tours since opening for Rascal Flatts’ “Me and My Gang” tour in 2006, her international dates have always been limited. As an opening act, her only international stops were in Canada as part of the “Bonfires & Amplifiers” tour headlined by Brad Paisley.

During the “Fearless” tour in 2010, Swift’s international stops included England, Australia, Japan, and The Bahamas, with support from Gloriana, Kellie Pickler, and Justin Bieber. From 2011-2012, during the “Speak Now” world tour, Swift honored the tour name and visited numerous new locations across Oceania, Asia, and Europe.

The “Red” tour similarly included even more new tour stops for Swift; the singer jetted to China, Indonesia, and Malaysia for her first performances in the countries. That tour includes the only show ever canceled by Swift. Due to political unrest in the region, a show scheduled for June 9, 2013, in Bangkok, Thailand, was canceled.

The “1989 World Tour” covered numerous locations Swift previously visited, with her first tour stop in Scotland occurring during this tour. As with every tour, Swift performed in England and Canada, her most common international stops.

The “Reputation” stadium tour was Swift’s shortest tour, with only 53 stops; her international stops included England, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

“The Eras Tour” began in March 2023 and is currently scheduled to end in November 2024, though more dates may be announced at any time. This tour includes 21 different countries for the international legs, with the Latin American leg of the tour taking place in the last third of 2023. In August 2023, as part of the “Eras Tour”, Swift played her first Mexican shows at Foro Sol Stadium. Sabrina Carpenter opened for all four shows, continuing her tradition of writing unique outros for the song “Nonsense” for each night.

From November 9 to 11, Swift will perform in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Estadio River Plate. The stadium was opened in 1938 and is used primarily for the Club Atlético River Plate, the Argentinian National Football Team, and the Argentinian National Rugby Team. It was renovated first in 1978 for the FIFA World Cup, which was won by the host country, Argentina. Estadio River Plate has a capacity of 84,567. The stadium has a higher capacity than the largest NFL stadium, as Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, has a capacity of 82,500.

Swift’s three Argentina shows will be opened by Sabrina Carpenter and Argentinian performer Louta. Carpenter was announced on Swift’s social media in June when she announced the Latin American leg of the “Eras Tour”. Louta announced his slot as opening act via social media on Monday.

“So happy, extreme admiration for Taylor and all she does,” wrote Louta in an Instagram post. His album “2030” was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards.