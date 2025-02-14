Governor Stitt Addresses Student Immigration Policy

Tensions are high between Governor Kevin Stitt and Superintendent Ryan Walters following the Governor’s weekly press briefing yesterday. In response to Walter’s deportation policies in schools, Governor Stitt stated he didn’t want children to become the targets of Oklahoma immigration policies. This also comes after the Governor’s decision to replace three members of the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Ryan Walters posted to X, stating the Governor has joined the quote, “swampy political establishment”. He also states that Stitt is undermining the America first agenda, a political plan backed by President Donald Trump.