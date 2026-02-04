Gov Stitt Delivers Final State of State Address

Monday, Governor Kevin Stitt had his last State of the State address. In his address, Stitt listed his top priorities for the state of Oklahoma during this legislative session. Stitt touched on his plan for zero income tax in Oklahoma. He blamed legislators’ veto for the stall in this process. Eliminating state income tax has several pros and cons for Oklahomans. The pros include paying less in income taxes overall, which can boost financial health, tax filing kit will be easier, and it can increase the state’s population growth. The cons include potential rise in property taxes, less less spending towards education and infrastructure, and a potential higher cost of living. Next, Stitt wants a comprehensive reform on welfare and Medicaid accessibility. On January 26th, he signed an executive order to have state agencies review Oklahoma government assistant programs. Stitt also touched on sending a state question to Oklahoma voters on freezing property taxes. Currently, property taxes in Oklahoma are rising. Stitt said this is due to Oklahoma becoming a top 10 state. A property tax would freeze a prop a property tax would freeze would prevent future increases even if tax rates and property values rise. During his address, Governor Stitt discussed policies regarding tribal sovereignty as well. Governor Stitt’s comments come after years of dealing with the aftermath of McGirt versus Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision which held a five to four tribal that tribal lands have not been disestablished in Oklahoma by Congress. Therefore, the major crimes act cannot be enforced on what is called what is legally considered Indian country.