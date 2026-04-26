Future Golf Professionals at UCO Complete Players Ability Test

The University of Central Oklahoma Golf Management students took on the Players Ability Test Tuesday at Lake Hefner Golf Course, a requirement that measures the students’ playing ability and determines if they meet the target score to graduate and pursue a Professional Golfers’ Association of America membership.

The test is a key milestone required for students in the Professional Golf Management (PGM) program, and is a requirement to become a Class A PGA member. It evaluates whether the students meet the playing standards expected within the industry.

Students have multiple opportunities to pass the test throughout their time in the program. From the time students enter the program until graduation, the test is offered about 10 times a year.

Assistant director for the UCO PGM program, Farmer Schaeffer, said the requirement reflects the expectations placed on the students.

“It is required because being a PGA member comes with an expectation of playing ability,” Schaeffer said.

To represent the PGA of America and carry the PGA designation, students must demonstrate that they can play the game at a high level, especially if they want to go into coaching and player development roles.

“The PAT ensures a consistent standard across all members and reinforces credibility within the golf industry,” he said.

The target score is calculated using a formula based on the course rating, multiplying it by two (for 36 holes), and then adding 15 strokes to determine the passing score.

“ Passing the PAT is a graduation requirement for PGA Golf Management programs. You cannot become a PGA member if you do not pass the PAT. It’s a major milestone,” Schaeffer continued.

While the test can be stressful, Schaeffer said recent changes have made it more manageable.

“The process has improved significantly. In the past, you had to pass in a single day or wait months to try again. Now, you can combine scores—meaning if you play well during one 18-hole round but struggle in the other, you can keep your good score and combine it with a future round. It makes the PAT more achievable and less stress on students.” Schaeffer continues.

Current PGM UCO Junior, Keegan Williamson, says staying composed over 36 holes is critical.

“ A huge key factor to staying composed and under control through all 36 holes is to have a caddie with you to help you through every golf shot process,” Williamson said.

“They help you make any minor changes in the swing during the round to minimize any mistakes during the round. Over 36 holes, you cannot afford many errors, or it becomes hard to recover,” Williamson continues.

For students, the test represents more than just a requirement; it is a major step to becoming a certified golf professional.

The next Player’s Ability Test will be available to take next school year in October at Lake Hefner Golf Course.