Fusion Conference reveals the future of communications

The Ninth Annual Fusion Conference, taking place Oct. 3 in the Bob Burke First Amendment Center in the Mass Communication building, will feature guests providing their own insider knowledge on what the current media landscape looks like and what students can expect when going into the field after graduating.

This year’s conference is titled “Media Unmasked: The New Face Of Communication,” a reference to the continuing changing environment to the media landscape. Dr. Felicia Blow, currently a chair at the Public Relations Society of America, will provide the keynote address.

The first panel is titled “The Changing Face of Communication” and will feature panelists Luke Parish, video production specialist at the Insight Creative Group, and Sydney Woods, who is the manager of programs at Diversion Hub OKC and a UCO alumni.

“Botox for Big Media” the second panel, features Micah Wilson, a UCO alumni and the weekend evening anchor for 5NEWS in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Retired anchor and reporter Kirsten McIntrye Gantz, who worked for both News 9 and KFOR, will be speaking along with Cory Cart, a public relations coordinator with Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

The Media Ethics Conference will follow the Fusion Conference on Oct. 4. STLR credit is being offered for students who attend.