Full text of Chad Richison’s letter to RUSO and RUSO’s response

Full text of RUSO’s statement dated May 19th 2023:

“The Regional University System of Oklahoma (RUSO) conducted a national presidential search,

vetting and interviewing many highly qualified candidates. Todd G. Lamb’s diverse background

in government, law, financial management and industry will help guide UCO into the future as a

leading university in career readiness.

We stand by our decision naming Lamb as the next president of UCO. We recently became

aware of a letter from Chad Richison, CEO of Paycom, expressing his opinion about this

decision. While we disagree with his opinion, we will defend his right to say it. Lamb’s track

record of federal service directly related to our premiere W. Roger Webb Forensic Science

Institute, his deep understanding of the legislative process, and his widespread connections

across Oklahoma will be crucial in propelling the university towards a bright future.

Thank you,

Regional University System of Oklahoma Board of Regents”