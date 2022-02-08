Full central health services offered at The Center

The UCO Women’s Research and LGBTQ+ Center, The Center, is offering full health services for affordable prices to the UCO community through collaboration with Diversity Family Health.

The full central health services are provided by a nurse practitioner and include Human Pamplona Virus (HPV) prevention, birth control, gender-affirming hormone therapy, PrEP/PEP and testing for sexually transmitted infections (STI).

“There was a need for it,” said Jake Reavis, co-manager of The Center.



With the OU Clinic on campus being dissolved this past year, there was no other way, really, for students to be able to get testing or prevention. So, we kind of wanted to take it under our wing and provide those services for everyone.”

The Center offers STI testing for gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia and HIV. STI testing services are offered for free, but all other services are subject to fees.

Diversity Family Health reduces cost, resulting in services being below $200. Students, staff and faculty can set up payment plans depending on the person’s financial need or provide insurance, with certain plans being accepted.

Birth control and menstrual hygiene products such as condoms, pregnancy tests, pads, tampons, and daily liners can also be found at The Center for free to anyone in need.

All services are available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and are required to be scheduled through appointments at this time, but HIV testing appointments can be scheduled any day The Center is open.

The Center is a STLR-tagged location, so scan your student ID to get STLR credit. The Center is located on the east side of Thatcher Hall in Room 106 and their hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Thursday.