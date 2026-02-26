Friends of Library Hold Annual Book Sale

The Friends of the Metropolitan Library System Annual Book Sale wrapped up this past weekend at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, drawing big crowds and even bigger bargains. The multi-day event was held inside the expo hall and was filled with thousands of gently used items. Shoppers browse many genres from fiction and non-fiction to cookbooks and children’s books, plus music, DVDs, and audio books, all at discounted prices. The annual sale is one of the largest fundraisers for the Metropolitan Library System with proceeds supporting literacy programs, educational resources, and community events across Oklahoma County.