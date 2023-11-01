Free Therapy Resources from UCO Psych Clinic

Taylor Chase

Contributing Writer

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Psychology Clinic offers group therapy sessions on various topics to assist students in working through difficulties. These sessions put forth the effort to create a safer environment for students on campus, a place where they feel comfortable to freely express themselves and get the help they need to flourish.

The training clinic for the psychology department has programs in counseling psychology, school psychology, and applied behavior analysis. All services are provided by advanced graduate students under the direction of a licensed psychologist. This allows high-quality services for relatively low cost, which is determined based on income and family size. Here are some highlighted group therapy sessions.

Boundaries – More than Saying “No”, Wednesdays from 2-3:30 p.m. This class specializes in empowering the word no when it comes to daily living for students and learning how beneficial it is to set clear boundaries. There will be full of enriching tips and advice for navigating a balanced life of a college student.

Spill the Anxie-tea, Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m.

The focus of this group is to identify triggers and learn new coping strategies to minimize negative thoughts. This group provides those suffering from anxiety with skills to enhance daily functioning.

Student Grief Counseling, Thursdays, 12:00-1:30 p.m.

The act of grieving the death of a loved one is a life-long experience. Whether the loss occurred recently or in the past, this group provides a safe space for you to further process the thoughts and emotions surrounding grief. Operating hours vary each semester. Contact the clinic directly at 405-974-2758 for more information and office hours. All groups are held in person in the Psychology Clinic in EDU 307.