Free Therapy Resources from UCO Psych Clinic

The VistaNovember 1, 2023 10:03 am

Taylor Chase

Contributing Writer

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Psychology Clinic offers group therapy sessions on  various topics to assist students in working through difficulties. These sessions put forth the  effort to create a safer environment for students on campus, a place where they feel comfortable  to freely express themselves and get the help they need to flourish.  

The training clinic for the psychology department has programs in counseling psychology,  school psychology, and applied behavior analysis. All services are provided by advanced  graduate students under the direction of a licensed psychologist. This allows high-quality  services for relatively low cost, which is determined based on income and family size. Here are  some highlighted group therapy sessions.  

Boundaries – More than Saying “No”, Wednesdays from 2-3:30 p.m. This class specializes in empowering the word no when it comes to daily living for students and learning how beneficial it is to set clear boundaries. There will be full of enriching tips and  advice for navigating a balanced life of a college student.  

Spill the Anxie-tea, Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. 

The focus of this group is to identify triggers and learn new coping strategies to minimize negative thoughts. This group provides those suffering from anxiety with skills to enhance daily  functioning.

Student Grief Counseling, Thursdays, 12:00-1:30 p.m. 

The act of grieving the death of a loved one is a life-long experience. Whether the loss occurred  recently or in the past, this group provides a safe space for you to further process the thoughts  and emotions surrounding grief. Operating hours vary each semester. Contact the clinic directly at 405-974-2758 for more  information and office hours. All groups are held in person in the Psychology Clinic in EDU 307.

