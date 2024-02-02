Former UCO Athletic Director Named Vice President for Athletics

University of Central Oklahoma President Todd G. Lamb announced the promotion of Stan Wagnon to Vice President for Athletics as of January 1, 2024.

According to Lamb, Wagnon will join the University Cabinet as a representative of the Athletics program and student athletes.

Wagnon, who became the athletic director for the university in August of 2020 becomes the first Vice President for Athletics in university history.

Before becoming the athletic director, Wagnon served in other sports administrative roles such as commissioner of both the Lone Star Conference (NCAA Division II) and the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA).

The Bronchos have claimed two national championships, three national runner-up finishes and 11 conference championships while Wagnon was the athletic director. The Bronchos have also made 20 NCAA postseason appearances in eight sports and have won six NCAA regional championships.