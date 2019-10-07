Flu Vaccinations at UCO

The OU Physicians Health and Wellness Clinic at the University of Central Oklahoma is offering flu shots for the 2019-2020 season.

William Schaffner, M.D., medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases said in a Sept. 26 press conference that a survey indicated only 52 percent of adults plan to be vaccinated.

“The sort of good news is that the survey showed that six in 10 US adults, 60 percent, think the flu vaccine is the best preventive measure against flu-related deaths and hospitalization,” Schaffner said. “Of course, that means 40 percent haven’t gotten the word yet.”

The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta offers flu prevention tips on its website, with an emphasis on vaccination, prevention and treatment.

Beat the shot clock! Get your #flu vaccine by the end of October to give yourself the best protection against flu.



You can find flu vaccine in your area here: https://t.co/TkF0E9XFwt#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/GjovqXH4Ho — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) October 7, 2019

Timothy Siler, M.D., of Canyon Park Family Medicine in Edmond, said that everybody ages six months and older should get the flu vaccine, unless there is some reason not to get one, but said that those reasons are few. Siler indicated those who should be vaccinated include even “the elderly and women who are pregnant or lactating,” and said the vaccine is “extremely safe.”

“Flu is a very serious illness and can be potentially fatal,” Siler said. “The benefits far outweigh the risks.”

Siler said that two reasons everybody should be vaccinated are to protect themselves and to stop epidemics.

“If everyone got a flu shot, it would be very difficult for epidemics to ever start,” Siler said.

An OU Medical clinic staff member at UCO provided basic information for those wishing to obtain flu shots on campus.

“They need their ID and insurance if they have it,” said LaTisha Davis, a medical assistant at UCO.

OU Physicians Health and Wellness Clinic at UCO is located at 100 North University Drive, Edmond, OK 73034 or can be reached at 405-271-UCO1 (8261). The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.