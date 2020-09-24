Flu Shots held on Campus

There will be flu shot clinics on campus at the University of Central Oklahoma for the next few weeks for students, faculty and staff.

People should get a flu vaccine before flu viruses begin spreading in your community since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop against the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The clinic this week hosted by the Student Nurse Association will be held at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Nigh University ballrooms. To sign up for a time, click here.

Before going, make sure to bring a completed flu shot consent form. Click here for the consent form https://t.e2ma.net/click/jm417c/f75xwt/39z5oq.

The following two weeks the clinics will be provided by Passport Health and Primary Health Partners. Register for the events on the links provided for each date: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Old North in Room 213, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Liberal Arts in Room 135, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Bausher Place in Room 110. Click here for the consent form https://t.e2ma.net/click/jm417c/f75xwt/nhz5oq.

Face masks are required. Bring your insurance card and driver’s license.

The vaccine helps avoid catching the flu. If infected, the vaccine decreases the duration of the flu and lowers the severity, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.