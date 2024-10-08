Florida Braces for Hurricane Milton

Florida is starting what could be its largest evacuation effort since 2017. That’s according to officials who are urging some residents to flee ahead of Hurricane Milton. Floridians are bracing for the second major hurricane in less than two weeks.

Forecasters predict Milton will make landfall Wednesday — and then plow across most of the state. Officials are issuing both mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders for at-risk areas. The national hurricane center warns flooding could threaten millions of residents. Milton’s timing could be dangerous since the ground is already saturated in some areas from Hurricane Helene.