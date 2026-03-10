Five Women Owned Buisnesses in Edmond

To celebrate Women’s History Month, here are five local women-owned businesses to check out in Edmond.

Bulk Refillery

Bulk Refinery offers a wide selection of bulk goods to refill personal containers, reducing reliance on single-use plastic.

Gena Money, the owner of Bulk Refillery, started when she “became more conscious of how waste is consuming our planet,” and wanted to reduce waste by “refilling and living a more package-free life,” with her store.

The store offers a wide range of products, including dry goods, seasonings, loose tea, nuts, and seeds, as well as cleaning and beauty products.

They are open 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

They are located at 239 S Coltrane Rd and E 2nd St.

Visit bulkrefillery.com for more information

Sweet Friends Bakery

Sweet Friends Bakery is a bakery and coffee shop that sells pre-made desserts like scones and cupcakes, as well as custom desserts with gluten-free options. They also offer space for private events.

The owner, Nicole, wants Sweet Friends Bakery to “feel as though they were walking into their living room,” with a large table and a reading nook.

They are open 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

They are located at 309 S Bryant Ave, STE 120.

Visit sweetfriendsbakery.com for more information.

Cultured Cloths Apparel and Accessories

Cultured Cloths Apparel and Accessories is a women’s fashion boutique that sells tops, bottoms, and dresses in petite and regular sizes. As well as hats, handbags, and jewelry. They also offer in-store color analysis services to find people’s color palettes.

They are open 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

They are located at 2632 Exchange Dr.

Visit culturedcloths.com for more information.

Pooches Hair Studio Dog Grooming

Pooches Hair Studio Dog Grooming is a dog and cat grooming salon that offers a variety of services depending on the needs of the pets it serves.

Expert full styling and breed-specific haircut

Essential bat, brush, and trim

Creative pet styling and safe tinting

Professional deshedding treatment

Luxury bath and deep conditioning

Cat grooming

Owner Bo Rah L. has been grooming animals for 10 years and has studied Asian fusion grooming techniques in South Korea.

They are open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

They are located at 344 S Kelly Ave.

Visit poocheshairstudio.com for more information.

Bondi Bowls

Bondi Bowls specializes in açai bowls, inspired by the owner’s time living in Bondi Beach, Australia. They offer build-your-own smoothie bowls and pre-made bowl options, such as the Edmond Bowl and the Paradise Bowl.

The owner, Bailey Wilson, commented on some of the challenges of starting a business as a woman, saying, “Since I started this business at a young age, navigating the constant shock, comments, or the need to address issues with my father instead of me was definitely not easy.”

Wilson, when asked about the best part of owning a business, replied with, “watching a business change people’s lives and inspire them,” and that she is so proud of fostering a positive community.

They open at different times by location.

They have several brick-and-mortar locations, including one in the Nigh University Center, and a food truck.

Visit bondibowls.com for more information.