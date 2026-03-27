Five Things to Know About “Big Event” Taking Place Tommorow

The University of Central Oklahoma is hosting its annual “Big Event” on Saturday, with the check-in set for 8:30 in the Nigh University Center.

Here is what Big Event Outreach Director Lillian Du had to say about the event.

1. What “Big Event” Actually Is

“Big Event” is the largest single-day, student-run service project put on by UCO. It features hundreds of students, faculty, and community members coming together to serve the communities of Edmond and the surrounding areas.

“It’s rooted in the idea of saying ‘thank you’ to the Edmond and OKC community, so the focus isn’t charity—it’s appreciation,” said Du.

2. It’s Early and Starts Fast

Participants should be ready for an early morning, with the day set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. with check-in for all participants.

“Big Event” will be providing a breakfast bar and caffeine for participants upon arrival.

Volunteers will also be provided with a “Big Event” branded t-shirt. As well, the first 50 volunteers will have the opportunity to receive the newly designed “Big Event” trucker hat.

After check-in, volunteers will head to the Constitution Hall for the opening ceremony, which will consist of a general event overview, announcements, and team protocols.

3. You’ll Be Assigned a Team and a Job

Every volunteer is assigned a site and a team leader, with the team leaders getting specific tools for what each site will be working on.

Site jobs and service projects that volunteers will be working on this year include yard work, painting, and cleaning community spaces.

The team leader will be in charge of coordinating everything at the site by providing equipment and conducting check-ins for the individual sites.

“Your team leader is key—they coordinate everything,” said Du.

4. How to Dress and Things to Be Prepared For

With lots of manual labor and hard tasks, which can include dirt and paint, “Big Event” encourages participants to wear closed-toe shoes and something participants wouldn’t mind getting dirty. Participants will also want to have layers in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

“A lot of first-time volunteers underestimate how physical it can be,” said Du.

“Big Event” also encourages participants to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances such as weather delays, missing tools, and changing instructions.

“Flexibility and a positive attitude goes a longer way than you believe. The best volunteers are the ones who adapt, help where needed, and keep morale high even when things get messy.”

5. The Impact Goes Beyond One Day

“Big Event” encourages its volunteers and participants to interact with the people they are helping and serving, as the impact is felt in the communities.

“While you’re there to work, one of the most meaningful parts is interacting with the people you’re helping. This emotional connection is what makes the experience stand out compared to typical volunteering. Even though it’s a single-day event, the effects last much longer,” said Du.

For further information and updates, follow the Big Event Instagram page @ucobigevent.