File a report for mask violations

If you observe an abuse of the mask policy, you can now file a report with campus police. The University of Central Oklahoma begins on Aug. 17, a mask mandate is in place due to the coronavirus. (The Vista/Jacob Silva)

If a student, faculty or staff member violates mask mandate policy at the University of Central Oklahoma, a report can be filed with campus police for emergency and non-emergency incidents.

In the scenario an individual is misusing or refusing to wear a mask, you can remind them of the policy and ask them to wear one. The university offers tips for having a conversation of care with a fellow Broncho.

The literature provided to students instructs them to,

“Mention that it’s for the benefit of the entire community, reducing opportunities for the virus to spread and allowing us to stay on campus for classes.”

If you notice someone continuing not to comply with the policy, you can file a report. Faculty has been instructed to contact campus police if someone refuses to follow protocol.

The form includes a space to attach proof of the violation and detailed questions as to when and where the incident took place. Those who file a report can choose to include the Office of Student Conduct as a copy recipient.

The mask mandate has been incorporated into the student conduct code. The code had been amended to include new disciplinary procedure for those who refuse to wear a mask on campus.



Violation punishment policy in the UCO Student Code of Conduct

There is a three-tiered punishment procedure, regardless of what steps are taken, all violations of this policy should be reported to the Offices of Student Conduct and Title IX.

The form is meant to report non-emergency incidents to the campus police. UCO’s Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs, Adrienne Nobles explains in an email what constitutes an emergency incident.

“If students are in a situation where a violator of the mask policy is also potentially breaking the law … such as threatening violence, assault or disrupting operations … they should contact UCO Police at 405-974-2345.”

Bronchos are required to wear a face mask when around others on campus, both inside buildings and outdoors. You can pick up your own UCO-branded face mask at designated areas on campus.

According to the UCO website, wash your mask after each use to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“Fabric masks, like your UCO mask, can be washed and dried with your regular laundry. It’s recommended that you use hot water and a high heat setting to dry. You can also hand wash your mask in hot, soapy water. Scrub for at least 20 seconds and dry on high heat in the dryer or in direct sunlight.”

The university has complied a few responses if confronted with an individual not wearing a mask.

“Don’t forget, UCO requires everyone on campus to wear a mask. Here’s where you can get one.”

“Everyone at Central is wearing a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Let me show you where you can get one.”

“Remember to put your mask on when you are near other people.”

“Can you please put your mask on correctly? Everyone on campus is supposed to wear one when they are around other people.”

“It’s important to follow the rules to protect our campus community.”

“My loved one is vulnerable to COVID-19; I need to do everything I can to keep them safe.”

When people are not socially distancing, UCO recommends these responses.

“Sorry, can you step back? I’m practicing physical distancing.”

“Oops! I think we are too close. Remember, UCO is practicing physical distancing.”

“Let’s go outside or find a bigger space, so we can better space out.”

“Remember, six feet!”

“No worries, I can come back later. I want to maintain proper physical distancing.”

“I’m not comfortable with being closer than six feet. Do you mind spacing out more?”

“It’s too crowded here, let’s go somewhere else!”

“I’d hate it if one of us got sick. Let’s keep our six-foot distance for now.”

Masks can be found all across campus starting Aug. 17. Unless noted otherwise, masks can be picked up from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Masks also will be distributed during Stampede Week events. Students who are living on campus will find their mask in their room.

The central pickup location for masks is Room 224, Nigh University Center (near the Food Court) from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aug. 17 – 20, and 9 a.m. – noon Aug. 21.

This article was updated at 6:49 8/16/2020.