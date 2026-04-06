UCO’s Gabe Johnson: Division II Wrestler of the Year

Gabe Johnson stands among the top 157-pound wrestlers in the country, across all divisions, and has already carved a storied place in Central Oklahoma (UCO) wrestling history.

Gabe has consistently elevated his performance year after year, and he enters his final season determined to finish his career spectacularly.

Gabe has built a reputation for turning intensity into bonus-point wins and for delivering clutch performances when it matters most. His career record of 91-16, featuring 49 bonus wins and a 41-win run over his last 42 matches, reflects a relentless work ethic and a steady climb to the sport’s highest echelons.

Gabe’s wrestling journey began on the national stage as a 149-pound qualifier during his freshman year (2020-21), when NCAA eligibility rules treated the COVID-shortened season in a way that allowed him to carry that season’s status forward. He continued to develop, redshirted the following year, and then burst onto the national scene with All-America honors in 2022-23.

He has stood atop the podium in each of the last two seasons, underscoring his place among the game’s wrestlers.

The 2024-25 season was a testament to Gabe’s durability and dominance. He finished 26-1 with 18 bonus wins, giving up just three takedowns all season, and ran his personal winning streak to 28 before a hard-fought 4-1 sudden-death loss to Joel Jesuroga of St. Cloud State in the NWCA Division II National Duals finals.

He answered that setback with a 4-1 overtime victory in the national finals, sealing another national championship. His season featured double-digit point outputs in 16 matches, a 13-0 start, and a 12-2 major decision in the rugged Midwest Classic finals, where he captured the crown.

He continued to demonstrate consistency and clutch performance by winning his third consecutive Super Regional IV Tournament title with a technical fall, a first-period pin, and a 4-1 finals victory to secure the No. 2 seed for nationals.

Gabe kicked off the championship quest with a 15-6 major decision, followed by a 10-6 win and a 47-second semifinal fall before delivering the game-changing takedown with 35 seconds left in the sudden-victory period to topple Jesuroga in the finals.

Beyond the accolades and season-by-season milestones, Gabe’s impact extends to his leadership, preparation, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of his sport. His preparation blends rigorous technique, explosive athleticism, and an unyielding competitive mindset—attributes that not only drive his success but also elevate the program and inspire teammates.

Gabe Johnson’s story is written in the quiet moments between meets—the breath before the whistle, the grip of the mat, and the steady heartbeat that keeps him moving when the arena grows loud, and expectations rise. A two-time national champion and one of the nation’s most relentless 157-pound competitors, Gabe’s path is a testament to resilience, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief in the power of perseverance.

Gabe’s ascent didn’t follow a straight line. In 2021-22, he navigated a crucible of early challenges, balancing redshirt years with the hunger to prove himself. He went 21-3 across five open tournaments, a testament to his tenacity and growing confidence on the mat. He didn’t just win; he built a foundation— tenacity that would set the table for the seasons to come.

His performance in the Lindenwood Open, Dan Harris Open, Viking, Jet, and Golden Norse opens showcased a fighter who could rise to the occasion, deliver precision, and quietly accumulate momentum.

The breakthrough arrived in the 2022-23 redshirt freshman campaign, a season that would illuminate his entire journey. Gabe finished 33-7 with 12 bonus wins, earning All-America honors and establishing himself as a cornerstone of the program’s lineage.

He stood on podiums across four regular-season tournaments, twice finishing as runner-up at the Midwest Classic and the Drury Open, and placing third at the Dan Harris Open and the Lindenwood Open.

Those results weren’t just numbers; they were chapters in a story about belief meeting preparation, about evenings spent in the gym when no one was watching, and about a relentless drive to refine every move, every breath, every shift in momentum.

In a season defined by grit, Gabe rolled into the Regional IV Tournament with a 10-match winning streak, capped by a gold-medal performance that began with a blistering 16-1 technical fall and continued through decisive 6-1 and 6-0 wins.

The national stage brought a gut-check moment—an upset in the first round of nationals after entering as the No. 3 seed—but Gabe didn’t break. He found two straight wins, battled through adversity, and finished with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over a higher seed before falling in a narrow, high-stakes final. His dual-packed schedule—going 13-1 in duals—speaks to the balance he maintains between individual mastery and team contribution.

Beyond the accolades, Gabe’s story is anchored in family, community, and a deep sense of purpose. He wears the scar tissue and triumphs with equal pride, knowing that every match shapes him not just as a player but as a man.