Fast food, faster money

Over the past few years the restaurant industry, much like college students, have been forced to adapt. Because of covid new policies were typically adopted that make them faster, but because of demand they've become more expensive.



However prices rose year after year even before covid, so are these instances of inflation?

Professor Roach says there’s a distinct difference between inflation and what is happening now. He claims that the key is in the value of the dollar, when it remains consistent, we are avoiding inflation.

Roach does point out that a college student’s income can be considered fixed, which means that price increases are hurting students who have to stretch their dollar further.

Luckily he mentions that the federal government does not expect this rise in prices to last long and that we should not experience spiraling inflation