“Fallout” TV series met with suspicion yet intrigue by game fans

It is nice to report that “Fallout” is one of the better video game adaptations, though more jaded video game fans might not. The best thing about “Fallout” is that it’s clear the creators have a deep respect and appreciation for what makes the games work as a franchise. The style, tone, and humor of the games is dead on in the show, it really feels like “Fallout” has been brought to life on the screen, though there is far more swearing and gore than what many may remember from playing the games.

The acting also proves solid, occasionally reaching brilliance. We see Walton Goggins come back with another fantastic performance as the haunted former actor turned Ghoul. As played by Goggins, Cooper Howard combines a cool headedness with pathos and makes it look effortless. Goggins (“Justified,” “The Righteous Gemstones”) is easily one of the best character actors working today. Ella Purnell also proves herself, playing the very likable and always optimistic Lucy McLean, whose naivete and “go get ’em” attitude suits the darkly comic world of “Fallout” well. Aaron Moten also does well playing Maximus, the Brotherhood of Steel squire who wants to prove himself. There are also appearances from other noted actors like Michael Emerson, Chris Parnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Rapaport, and Moises Aries, which will be fun for those who remember him from “Hannah Montana.”

But there are some things that are missing from this adaptation, such as the political commentary and satire that distinguishes “Fallout.” We do see the ever-eminent theme of post-nuclear survival and how people are still fighting each other even though the literal apocalypse has happened and the warnings about how we could destroy ourselves are staring right at our characters. But “Fallout” shows, like the best of the games, that people are continuing to make the same mistakes that caused the apocalypse in the first place.

While many adaptations based on video games come out, “Fallout” is met with suspicion and cynicism from the fanbase and community at large. Even the involvement of producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy didn’t convince many that “Fallout” would be good, either. It is understandable, “Fallout” is a property that proves difficult to adapt because of how vast the story is and how many directions one could take it.

But there are advantages as well, as “Fallout” is a franchise that can tell all sorts of different stories, so there’s freedom to directions that the adaptation could take.

“Fallout” is a refreshingly solid and faithful adaptation of the games that inspired it, made by people who are clearly passionate about the games and want to adapt it as faithfully as possible. And for those who don’t know already, remember: “War…war never changes.”