Factory Obscura Unites Artists at Future Of Sound Sessions Concert 

Factory Obscura will host a Future of Sound Sessions concert Saturday at Factory Obscura in Oklahoma City with Emo bands, an aerial artist and poetry.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the event, tickets cost $15 and the show is for all ages. The show will be on Factory Obscura’s Wonder Stage located in their Mix-Tape exhibit.

Future of Sound Sessions is an event unique to Factory Obscura where a musical artist collaborates with an artist of a different discipline, said Lindsey Cox, the Talent Booker and Event Producer for Factory Obscura.

The Future of Sound Sessions started in 2018. One of Factory Obscura’s goals is to connect artists of all disciplines and grow the artist community in Oklahoma City, said Cox. They collectively came up with the idea to pair local bands with artists of different disciplines to foster collaboration between the arts and create a show that people can only see at Factory Obscura, said Cox.

A previous photo of a Factory Obscura event with live entertainment. (ALLIE PHILLIPS-SHINN/PROVIDED)

In the past, the shows have paired bands with non-traditional artists. They have previously had an aerial silk dancer, a basket weaver, a stop motion artist, a woodcarver, and they had people come out in paint suits and splatter paint on a band while they were performing.

Dynamic Emo alternative band Rubes in collaboration with poetry by Stevie Guymon-Clemons will play at 8:30 p.m. and their set will run till 9:10 p.m. Loud Emo band Shed Club collaborating with aerial artist Sylph Dancer will go on at 9:20 p.m. and perform till 10:00 p.m.

Shed Club describes themselves as an experimental emo rock band that tries to push the ground with their music, said the band. The band is made up of Aiden Hazen on vocals, guitar, and bass, Brodie Salyer on vocals, guitar, bass, and drums, and Simeon Faagai on vocals, guitar, and drums.

“We’re a completely self-produced band,” said Hazen. The band said they buy all the equipment that they need to record themselves and do it with no need to pay anyone else. They said a lot of the funds from their day job go into their music.

The band Shed Club formed in 2018 in a shed with Salyer and a previous member of the band. This is their first time performing at a Future of Sound Sessions show. They will be performing a lot of the new music they wrote this year. They will have full instrument position changes where every member of the band will play their own songs.

Shed Club was paired with Sylph Dancer because Cox and her team were listening to Shed Club’s music and pictured some form of body movement to accompany their music. They had an aerialist silk rig in the room where they do the shows and they thought Sylph Dancer would be a good fit, said Cox.

Emo alternative band Rubes was paired with the poetry of Stevie Guymon-Clemons because Rubes’ music is emotional, which is what Emo stands for, and so is poetry, said Cox. Stevie Guymon-Clemons will be performing in between some of Rubes’ songs.