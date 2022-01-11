F/64 Photo Society focuses on expansion

The photo club hosted a powder paint photo shoot last fall at Hafer Park. (Provided/F/64 Photo Society)

UCO’s photography club, F/64 Photo Society, is selling T-shirts to raise funds and looking for more participation for its new spring semester plans.

The Vista spoke with Cam Abel, a senior in the photographic arts program and president of F/64.

“We have two separate designs that will be available as short and long sleeve shirts as well as pullover hoodies. Our shirts and hoodies will be available in multiple colors. We plan on using an online storefront to sell shirts so that they can be delivered to your door and ordered online,” said Abel.

However, shirts are not the only news in store for the spring at F/64.

“The society’s spring semester plans include a bake sale in the works and another photoshoot event similar to the Powder Paint Photoshoot we hosted in November,” Abel said.

The first meeting of the semester will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 in Room 104 of the Mass Communications building.

“We plan on continuing our monthly photo contests, adding more photo shoots, and possibly a club photo trip. This will be discussed at our back-to-school meeting,” said Jesse Miller, professor of photography and advisor of F/64.

“Students can join by attending a meeting, reaching out to one of our officers or myself via email or on our club’s social media. Faculty, staff and the community are welcome to join and participate as well,” Miller said.

Miller enjoys being the F/64 advisor because it “is a great way to encourage and educate photography outside of the classroom. Many who participate have an interest in photography but have not taken a class on it. The club allows us to share our passion and introduce what photographers do through fun events.”

When asked about a favorite part of the society, Abel said it “would have to be the community it has formed.”

However, Abel has more than one favorite part.

“All of our members are passionate about photography and have their own distinct view and approach to photography,” Abel said. “Whenever someone needs help with a project or has questions about photography, they have a supportive group of likeminded people who can help them come up with ideas and improve on the work they have.”

Joining a student organization is one of the most common ways to get involved on campus and make new friends, he said.

“The F/64 photo society is a very welcoming club filled with members who are passionate about what they do. Anyone who has an interest in photography is welcome to join, we don’t care if you’ve been taking pictures for years or have never held a camera in your life. If you are interested in learning more about photography or improving your skills, the F/64 Photo Society will be a great club to join and a great community for growing as a photographer,” Abel said.

There will be photography events continuing throughout the spring semester.

“If you have an interest in photography and want to find out more about it, it’s a great introduction. It is also a way to meet, talk, and do activities with others who like doing photography,” Miller said.

Miller said that the club is rebuilding “after some down years due to club officers graduating and COVID, so we would love to have more participation.”

“We are always looking for new ideas for F/64 and we would encourage interested people to come to a meeting and tell us what they would like to learn or activities they would like to participate with in photography.”