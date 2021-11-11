‘Eternals’ launches new MCU franchise

“Eternals” is the newest superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 26th entry in the franchise, this film focuses on a race of characters from the Marvel Universe called the Eternals, who are around 7,000 years old. The film focuses on the Eternals coming together after suffering a great tragedy to fight against the Deviants, who were thought to be destroyed centuries ago. The film was meant to be the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase, planned to be released in November 2020, but the pandemic delayed the release of the movie.

The relationship between Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden), who have been in love for centuries, is another focus of the film — along with other members of the Eternals’ race, and what they have been up to since they defeated the Deviants centuries earlier. They have been released from their mission and are living their own lives by the order of Ajak (Salma Hayek), the leader of the Eternals sent to earth by the Celestials, who are god-like beings. Sersi informs her boyfriend Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) that they were ordered not to interfere in any events that didn’t include Deviants. The film frequently jumps between the past and the present day of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showing the importance of the Eternals in this universe, and changing the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

SPOILERS

The film shows the Eternals coming back together after a Deviant, a monster the Eternals have spent centuries destroying, had survived and tried to kill both Sersi and Sprite, only to be saved by Ikaris. During the battle, the Deviant was able to heal itself. When going to tell Ajak about the Deviants, they learn that Ajak was killed by the same Deviant that attacked them in London, and that creature absorbed Ajak’s power of healing. Sersi was then chosen by Ajak to lead the Eternals on Earth. Sersi, Ikaris and Sprite then gather the Eternals on Earth to destroy the rest of the Deviants that they thought they destroyed centuries earlier.

The film is enjoyable, while a little long and some characters aren’t developed the way they deserve to be. The cast, which also includes Kumail Nanjiani and Harry Styles, gives enjoyable performances and moviegoers can expect great computer generated images, and the amazing visuals that Marvel Studios is well known for.

As always, there is an end credit scene in which Dane Whitman goes to his family’s house to pick up the Ebony Blade, a weapon belonging to his family, and a voice asks him if he is ready. This scene confirms that the Ebony Blade and Dane Whitman will have a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I look forward to seeing how the Eternals story unfolds.