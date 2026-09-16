Edmond Road Closures
Drivers in Edmond can expect multiple road and lane closures throughout the city as construction crews work on projects in the area, many of which began in the early summer and will continue until 2027.
The projects include roadway reconstruction, stormwater improvements, waterline installation, and downtown developments designed to improve public safety and basic infrastructure.
Covell Road: Santa Fe to Western
Location: Covell between Santa Fe and Western
Dates: August 17, 2026 – September 24, 2026
Closure: Right-hand lane closure
Work: Electric pole replacement
Impact: The right lane will be closed while crews replace electric poles.
Covell Road & Air Depot Boulevard
Location: Covell Road, west of Air Depot Boulevard
Dates: August 25, 2026 – September 25, 2026
Closure: Lane/shoulder work
Work: Westbound Covell Road widening
Impact: Work will be conducted from the shoulder and is not expected to impede traffic.
Midwest Boulevard: Covell to Danforth
Location: Midwest Boulevard between Covell Road and Danforth Road
Dates: July 6, 2026 – September 4, 2026
Closure: Road closure
Work: Stormwater drainage infrastructure upgrades and roadway reconstruction
Impact: Midwest Boulevard is closed between Covell and Danforth.
Route 66: Arcadia Lake Entrance to Midwest Boulevard
Location: Arcadia Park Office east entrance to Midwest Boulevard
Dates: August 17, 2026 – October 19, 2026
Closure: Lane closure
Work: Installation of a 36-inch waterline within the US-66 right-of-way
Impact: Lane restrictions along the Route 66 corridor.
Edmond Road: Kelly to Lexington Way
Location: West Edmond Road & Lexington Way through the I-35 frontage road, beginning at the west end of the project
Dates: June 1, 2026 – September 11, 2026
Closure: Eastbound and westbound right-lane closures
Work: Sidewalk and driveway removal/relocation, sign relocation, curb and gutter work, tactile warning devices, and installation of a lighted crosswalk warning system
Impact: Right lanes in both directions will be closed.
103 N. Broadway
Location: Downtown Edmond
Dates: August 3, 2026 – October 4, 2027
Closure: Sidewalk and parking-stall closures
Work: Construction of a mixed-use building with restaurants and townhomes
Impact: Sidewalk and parking stalls will be temporarily closed. An alternate pedestrian route will be provided on the east side of Broadway.
Townsend Temporary Construction Fence
Location: Downtown Edmond
Dates: December 28, 2025 – June 30, 2027
Closure: Alley
Work: Temporary construction fencing
Impact: Alley access may be restricted during the construction period.
Drivers should allow extra travel time for high-traffic areas and watch for lane closures; expect changes to parking in downtown areas and proceed with caution in work zones.
The city of Edmond Communications Manager Jennifer Thornton spoke about the need for construction. “Traffic: Edmond is growing; we just reached 100,000 residents, so the control of traffic is one of our main priorities.”
To stay up to date with road work and traffic updates, visit the Edmond City road-closure map and Traffic Projects website.