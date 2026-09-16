Edmond Road Closures

Drivers in Edmond can expect multiple road and lane closures throughout the city as construction crews work on projects in the area, many of which began in the early summer and will continue until 2027.

The projects include roadway reconstruction, stormwater improvements, waterline installation, and downtown developments designed to improve public safety and basic infrastructure.

Covell Road: Santa Fe to Western

Location: Covell between Santa Fe and Western

Dates: August 17, 2026 – September 24, 2026

Closure: Right-hand lane closure

Work: Electric pole replacement

Impact: The right lane will be closed while crews replace electric poles.

Map of Edmonds Santa Fe Ave to Western Ave streets

Covell Road & Air Depot Boulevard

Location: Covell Road, west of Air Depot Boulevard

Dates: August 25, 2026 – September 25, 2026

Closure: Lane/shoulder work

Work: Westbound Covell Road widening

Impact: Work will be conducted from the shoulder and is not expected to impede traffic.

Map of Edmonds E Covell Road to N Air Depot Boulevard streets

Midwest Boulevard: Covell to Danforth

Location: Midwest Boulevard between Covell Road and Danforth Road

Dates: July 6, 2026 – September 4, 2026

Closure: Road closure

Work: Stormwater drainage infrastructure upgrades and roadway reconstruction

Impact: Midwest Boulevard is closed between Covell and Danforth.

Map of Edmonds E Covell to E Danforth streets

Route 66: Arcadia Lake Entrance to Midwest Boulevard

Location: Arcadia Park Office east entrance to Midwest Boulevard

Dates: August 17, 2026 – October 19, 2026

Closure: Lane closure

Work: Installation of a 36-inch waterline within the US-66 right-of-way

Impact: Lane restrictions along the Route 66 corridor.

Map of Edmonds Arcadia Lake to Midwest Boulevard

Edmond Road: Kelly to Lexington Way

Location: West Edmond Road & Lexington Way through the I-35 frontage road, beginning at the west end of the project

Dates: June 1, 2026 – September 11, 2026

Closure: Eastbound and westbound right-lane closures

Work: Sidewalk and driveway removal/relocation, sign relocation, curb and gutter work, tactile warning devices, and installation of a lighted crosswalk warning system

Impact: Right lanes in both directions will be closed.

Map of Edmonds Kelly to Lexington Way Streets

103 N. Broadway

Location: Downtown Edmond

Dates: August 3, 2026 – October 4, 2027

Closure: Sidewalk and parking-stall closures

Work: Construction of a mixed-use building with restaurants and townhomes

Impact: Sidewalk and parking stalls will be temporarily closed. An alternate pedestrian route will be provided on the east side of Broadway.

Map of Edmonds N Broadway Street

Townsend Temporary Construction Fence

Location: Downtown Edmond

Dates: December 28, 2025 – June 30, 2027

Closure: Alley

Work: Temporary construction fencing

Impact: Alley access may be restricted during the construction period.

Drivers should allow extra travel time for high-traffic areas and watch for lane closures; expect changes to parking in downtown areas and proceed with caution in work zones.

The city of Edmond Communications Manager Jennifer Thornton spoke about the need for construction. “Traffic: Edmond is growing; we just reached 100,000 residents, so the control of traffic is one of our main priorities.”

To stay up to date with road work and traffic updates, visit the Edmond City road-closure map and Traffic Projects website.