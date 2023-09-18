Edmond Public Schools rejects PragerU content for 2023-24

PragerU has been rejected this school year. (Provided)

Edmond Public Schools released a statement following the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s announcement of a partnership with conservative media group PragerU.

“Edmond Public Schools will continue to follow our policy for selecting district adopted curriculum materials which includes a textbook committee with teachers and parents,” a representative from the school district announced. “If a teacher uses additional supplemental materials, they must review materials before they’re presented in the classroom, and the materials must be aligned with the district curriculum and support Oklahoma Academic Standards.”

On Sept. 6, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced that OSDE would be partnering with PragerU, which creates and releases content that “promotes conservative viewpoints and ideas.”

“I am thrilled to announce this partnership with PragerU,” Walters said in a statement. This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high quality materials rich in American history and values will be available to our teachers and students. We will work together to find ways for PragerU to create content that will enrich the education of Oklahoma students.”

OSDE’s partnership with PragerU makes its content available to be used by teachers in the classroom. However, teachers must ask permission from school administrators to use PragerU content in the classroom or as a learning tool.

Since the announcement, the OSDE and Walters received criticism from parents, teaching advocates and politicians.

Edmond Public Schools reported that its curriculum for the 2023-24 school year is already selected. In the same statement, EPS said, “Pacing guides, district curriculum and teacher resources for the 23-24 school year are already in place and available for our teachers. No resources from PragerU are included in these resources.”

Other districts recently announced that they will not be utilizing PragerU curriculum in their classrooms. The state’s second-largest school district, Oklahoma City Public Schools, announced that it would not adopt PragerU curriculum following the partnership with OSDE. In addition to the Oklahoma City and Edmond school districts, Norman Public Schools and Moore Public Schools also announced they would not be adopting PragerU content.