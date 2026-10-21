Edmond Open W100 showcases world-class tennis talent 

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens captured the Edmond Open W100 title Sunday, capping a week of international competition that showcased Oklahoma’s growing role in professional tennis.

Stephens defeated 16-year-old Kristina Liutova 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Oct. 12-18 tournament at Edmond Center Court. The event brought together professionals from around the globe competing for $100,000 in prize money and valuable Women’s Tennis Association ranking points.

For Bill Towler, founder and chairman of the Oklahoma Pro Series, the tournament represents more than a week of high-level tennis. It is part of a broader effort to establish Oklahoma as a destination for professional tennis and eventually attract events from the sport’s highest levels.

“My goal was really to make Oklahoma a destination for professional tennis,” Towler said.

The Edmond Open is part of the Oklahoma Pro Series, a collection of professional tournaments organized throughout October. The series also includes the Oklahoma Pro Series Invitational and the Norman Open, which features men’s and women’s professional competition.

The Edmond Open returned for its second year as a W100 tournament, a designation that reflects the 100 ranking points available to the singles champion. Those points can help players improve their world rankings and earn entry into higher-level tournaments.

Stephens’ victory illustrated the caliber of players the event can attract. The former No. 3 player in the world won the 2017 U.S. Open and has competed at the highest levels of the sport. Her presence allowed local fans to watch a Grand Slam champion compete in a much more intimate setting than the sport’s largest stadiums.

“This isn’t like 20,000 people at Arthur Ashe at the U.S. Open,” Towler said. “This is right there, right there in front of you. You can talk to them afterwards.”

Towler said that accessibility is part of what makes professional tennis in Edmond distinctive. Fans can watch accomplished professionals up close while also seeing younger players who are working toward careers on the sport’s biggest stages.

The tournament has already provided a glimpse of that potential. Towler pointed to Victoria Mboko and Iva Jovic, who competed in Edmond last year before continuing their success in higher levels of the professional circuit. Jovic has since reached the world’s top 15, illustrating how tournaments at this level can serve as stepping stones for emerging talent.

Towler said those stories help demonstrate the value of bringing international competition to Oklahoma.

Aside from the display of premier-level talent, hosting such tournaments creates an economic impact.

Towler said the tournament’s economic effects reach throughout the community, with visitors spending money on accommodations, transportation, dining, and other services. The event also allows international visitors to experience Edmond firsthand.

Behind the scenes, the Oklahoma Pro Series depends on a substantial volunteer effort. Towler estimated that approximately 200 unique volunteers support the series throughout its events, helping provide a unique environment.

“We want them all to have an exceptional experience,” Towler said.

Community outreach is another part of the organization’s mission. The series incorporates coaching clinics, youth programming, and opportunities for junior players to participate as ball runners during professional matches.

Towler said young athletes can learn by watching professionals compete, observing their technique and seeing the commitment required to reach that level. The tournaments also offer an opportunity for children who may not already play tennis to discover the sport.

“To play at this level, you have to be all in,” Tower said. “You just don’t have it casually.”

Those opportunities connect the professional events to the future of tennis in Oklahoma. The goal is not just about bringing established players to Edmond but to encourage local participation and help young Oklahoma athletes envision their own paths in the sport.

The Oklahoma Pro Series has also seen growing attention from media outlets and tennis-focused social media platforms. Towler said the series’ Instagram content had accumulated approximately 400,000 views since its inception, with other platforms increasingly sharing its coverage.

That exposure is important as the organization works to attract additional sponsors and expand its events. Towler said partnerships with businesses and individual supporters are essential to sustaining the tournaments and increasing their reach.

Ultimately, Towler hopes the series can help bring a WTA or Association of Tennis Professionals event to Oklahoma, which would introduce the state to an even larger international audience.

Reaching that goal will require continued investment, sponsorship, and community support. But the progression of the Oklahoma Pro Series and the return of the Edmond Open W100 demonstrate the growth Towler hoped to achieve when he began developing the concept.

For Edmond, the tournament offers a chance to experience international professional tennis right at home, and for Towler, the week represents another step toward making Oklahoma a premier hub of tennis competition.