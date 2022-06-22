Edmond High grad to shoot hoops in Europe

Marques Wilson will soon play professional basketball in Europe.



Former Edmond North student athlete Marques Wilson signed his first professional basketball contract this past week. Wilson, who graduated from Edmond North in 2017, just finished his career at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

While at Lehigh, Wilson accomplished a lot on the court, one of the most notable being on the third team of the Patriot League’s all-league selections.

Marques signed with the Basketball Academie Limburg Weert, a team located in the Netherlands that plays in the newly formed BNXT league, which includes teams from both Belgium and the Netherlands. Marques has never been out of the United States, but in August he will be joining his new team in Limburg.

“It’ll be a culture shock” he said. “I am excited to come out in a pro shirt, on a pro court for the first time ever.”

His new team has big expectations going into the season.

”They expect a lot from the players coming from America,” he said.

As the Edmond North student embarks on what could just be the beginning of his professional basketball career, Wilson has one thing on his mind.

“I am focused on basketball,” he said. “I want to play basketball for as long as I can.”