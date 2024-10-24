Edmond Go Bond on November Ballot

Edmond…is on the go! Go stands for general obligation, which is a bond program that will fund the highest priority safety improvements around the Edmond area. This will be the first go bond program for the City of Edmond since 1980 and it will be a historic one if approved by voters November 5. The ballot will include 22 projects in three categories: streets, parks, and fire safety, but Edmond residents can expect a tax increase by 40 dollars a month. Improving streets is the number one concern from Edmond residents and Edmond on the go addresses that concern with 65 percent of the program dedicated to street improvements.