Edmond Farmer’s Market returns for its 2025 season

Charlie Shackelford

Reporter

The Edmond Farmers Market has returned downtown to kick off its 2025 season. This year will be the market’s 47th year serving the community. Over 60 vendors came out to offer a diverse range of products ranging from homemade crafts to fresh pastries and produce.

A sign seen at Edmond Farmer’s Market showcases different items that are available at the vendor booth. (CHARLIE SHACKELFORD/THE VISTA)

Verdant Farms, located in Arcadia, was one of many vendors at the market specializing in plants and produce. Owners Charles and Jae Smith first decided to pursue farming seriously in 2020, once their kids were old enough for them to fully commit to their plans for the farm. They had always shared extra produce with neighbors and eventually decided they wanted to share more of what they had with their community. Like much of the produce at the market, their products are natural and avoid all chemicals. They offer everything from fresh eggs to household plants. The couple said they continue to return to the market after three years because of their love for what they do and the opportunity to socialize with their community.

Many vendors agreed with the Smiths’ love for interacting with the community. Desiree Mathews, owner of Redeemed Soil Farm and local Edmond teacher, said she loves giving back to the Edmond community through the market. She sees it as the best way to serve her neighbors by providing them with produce they can trust.

The market thanked the community for an incredible turnout in a recent Facebook post.

“There are not enough words to share how grateful we all are for continued support of our community. To see so many familiar faces and even more new shoppers enjoying the experience, talking to the vendors, and filling up those new market totes is such a joy”.

The farmers market is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the spring weather and support Edmond’s local businesses. It will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 25.