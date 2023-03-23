Edmond City Council approves reconstruction of Coffee Creek Road

Edmond City Council had a public meeting with the Public Works Committee on Wednesday. They discussed the reconstruction of Coffee Creek Road between Midwest Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard.

The meeting was called in regards to new construction on the last mile of a three-mile construction project of the Public Works Committee, said Keith Stewart. The proposal was for the approval of the $592,000 fund for the project. Stewart, the manager of the Public Works, is in charge of facility maintenance and public works administration.

The county was paving the roads themselves but Oklahoma County commissioner, Myles Davidson, did not want the county to be liable, said Stewart. Davidson wanted to bring in professional contractors to do the reconstruction.

The vote for approval was unanimous and the reconstruction will begin as soon as possible.