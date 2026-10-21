Edmond City Attorney Placed on Leave; Reasons Unknown

City Attorney Madeline Sawyer was placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately on Sept. 28. for reasons still unknown.

This decision came 12 days after Sawyer dismissed Secretary of State Benjamin LePak’s arrest on suspicion of public intoxication.

Edmond Police arrested LePak in Edmond at a McDonald’s after a responding officer noticed his speech was “extremely” slurred. According to the police arrest affidavit, he admitted to having less than a beer.

The dismissal wrote, he is “verifiably engaged in services more appropriate than those provided through the Court. Therefore, dismissal with costs is in the best interest of justice.”

During the special council meeting, city council members voted to go into executive session to discuss Sawyer’s employment. Immediately after, Taylor Clark was appointed acting attorney.

Another special council meeting was held Oct. 12 to further discuss city attorney employment matters. Laura McDevitt was appointed to serve as acting city attorney. During the meeting, Edmond Mayor Mark Nash said he would make it a point to select “an acting city attorney to take over this role while we’re continuing the employment review.”

Sawyer said in a statement she was not informed of the session.

“This is a notable departure from past practice…I do not recall another instance where an executive session was requested without informing the city attorney, even when the city attorney was the subject of the executive session. The culture at City Hall seems toxic. It prioritizes expediency and [the] personal agenda of a few over the needs of the citizens of Edmond and the lawfully adopted policies the governing body has for itself. I am proud of my work for The City.” -Madeline Sawyer, Edmond City Attorney

When The Vista asked City Spokesperson Jennifer Thornton how long Sawyer would be on leave and what further details she could provide about the outside council hired to review Sawyer’s employment, she responded, “The City of Edmond does not comment on personnel issues”.