Editorial: Reflections on Dennie Hall

They say to never meet you heroes, but what about your heroes, heroes?

I never had the personal pleasure of meeting Dennie Hall, but after hearing testimonies from mentors and professors of mine about his character, I can confidently say Dennie Hall’s legacy is The Vista’s legacy.

Dennie Hall, former advisor to The Vista. (PROVIDED/OKLAHOMA JOURNALISM HALL OF FAME)

It is because of Hall that the University of Central Oklahoma has such a strong, intensive newsroom that seeks to serve the community as the frontline defenders of democracy.

Hearing the stories of Hall inspired me to reflect on my own heroes. Men like Joe Hight and Mark Hanebutt who have pushed me to be the best possible journalist I can be.

Without their support and wisdom, I would not have been able to succeed in the field of journalism, and it is clear that without Hall’s support and wisdom, they would not be the professors they are today.

Dennie Hall’s legacy and story is something each and every one of us can learn from, and his impact on The Vista should not be forgotten.

He forged the paper into what it is today with grit, determination and a pondering mind that sought to explore every option before calling it quits.

All qualities a journalist should possess.

Advice I was given recently in regards to reporting on a story is to never let the adversity of it get in your way. In a loose paraphrase of what I was told, if you have data and attempt to talk to 20 sources, don’t give up just because they won’t speak to you. You never know if 21 will be more than happy to discuss the matter.

If the facts and information are there, follow it, to no end.

That is the type of resiliency that should be instilled in every journalist.

That is the type of resiliency that was instilled in Mark Hanebutt and Joe Hight.

That is the type of resiliency that Dennie Hall displayed during his tenure as the advisor of The Vista.

To future journalists both at The Vista and UCentral, understand this message. The message of Dennie Hall.

You owe a service to your community first and foremost. While all of the journalists who come to the institutions of The Vista and UCentral are students, they still should recognize their role as journalists and treat that role with the utmost respect.

That is the legacy that Dennie Hall leaves behind. A legacy of truth and dedication to the field of journalism. And most importantly a legacy of dedication to The Vista.

Dennie Hall Foundation ceremony revisited

Tim Chavez is a former editor to The Vista and wrote this letter to former advisor, Dennie Hall. The letter was read at the Impact of The Vista, an event benefiting the Dennie Hall Foundation, where former members of The Vista, Jim Epperson and Bob Ray made a matching $15,000 donation to The Vista.

